Football Focus





Central defender Aaron Lopez Arenas has returned to Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 club Racing San Miguel.

Former Almoradi prodigy Lopez featured in the 1st Regional and Preferente during three years at the club.

Lopez then moved to San Fulgencio, switching to CD Dolores where he remained for five seasons, achieving promotion to the Primera.

The journeyman, who moved to Racing San Miguel in the 2019-20 season, met up with his new teammates ahead of the new campaign which gets underway in September.

“Aaron will bring a lot of security in defence which will provide a boost to our defensive players from last season,” said club President Chemo Valero.

Racing San Miguel have also retained the services of influential captain Gabri along with goalkeeper Pablo.

Meanwhile, with the start of the Regional and Preferente seasons only a couple of weeks away, the number of players moving between, and joining new clubs, is on the rise.

One of the most active during recent days has been CF Catral where striker Sergio Garcia has renewed his contract after an impressive 2020-21 season.

New additions include goalkeeper Miguel Antonio Heredia Carrillo who joins from Redován, along with Luis Barrero Aniorte, Pinon on his return to the club, Sergio Cantò Rodríguez formerly of Callosa Deportiva and Catral and Kelme CF schoolboy and Jacarilla prodigy Miguel Marco who has also has put pen to paper at CF Rafal.