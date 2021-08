Euromillions Results, Lottery Winning Numbers, and Prize Breakdown for Tuesday, 17 August, 2021

The Euro millions results, lottery winning numbers, and prize breakdown are published shortly after each Euromillions draw which take place in Paris at 21:00 on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

The Euro Millions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Euro Millions Lottery Results

Draw No. 1451

Tuesday 17 August 2021

12 31 41 42 47 04 06

Millionaire Maker (UK): VPQD26532

El Millón (ES): QZR70885

Friday 20 August 2021

€29,000,000 / £24,000,000

UK Euromillions Prize Breakdown

A complete breakdown of the Euro Millions lottery prize fund for this week’s draw are published shortly after the draw has finished. These will be published below when they become available.

Here is the UK Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 17 August 2021.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund UK Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars £14,502,700.00 £0.00 0 Rollover! 0 5 plus 1 star £0.00 £0.00 0 1 5 £12,954.50 £12,954.50 1 6 4 plus 2 stars £1,424.10 £12,816.90 9 17 4 plus 1 star £112.60 £14,300.20 127 396 3 plus 2 stars £44.30 £12,935.60 292 1,062 4 £37.60 £10,753.60 286 879 2 plus 2 stars £9.90 £41,401.80 4,182 16,616 3 plus 1 star £9.60 £52,771.20 5,497 19,110 3 £8.40 £96,272.40 11,461 40,811 1 plus 2 stars £4.20 £99,582.00 23,710 97,577 2 plus 1 star £4.30 £348,222.60 80,982 298,416 2 £3.20 £559,232.00 174,760 655,080

NOTE: In the UK, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the draw date. Lottery winnings from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Sunday, 13 February 2022.

Spain Euromillions Prize Breakdown

Here is the Spanish Euromillions lottery prize breakdown for the draw held on Tuesday, 17 August 2021.

Matched Numbers Prize Per Winner Prize Fund Spain Winners Total Winners 5 plus 2 stars € 17,000,000.00 € 0.00 0 Rollover! 0 5 plus 1 star € 478,210.58 € 0.00 0 1 5 € 18,627.62 € 74,510.48 4 6 4 plus 2 stars € 2,047.78 € 4,095.56 2 17 4 plus 1 star € 161.94 € 14,898.48 92 396 3 plus 2 stars € 63.83 € 14,744.73 231 1,062 4 € 54.20 € 11,056.80 204 879 2 plus 2 stars € 14.33 € 48,922.62 3,414 16,616 3 plus 1 star € 13.90 € 58,282.70 4,193 19,110 3 € 12.12 € 110,170.80 9,090 40,811 1 plus 2 stars € 6.14 € 123,899.06 20,179 97,577 2 plus 1 star € 6.32 € 398,861.52 63,111 298,416 2 € 4.64 € 650,453.76 140,184 655,080

NOTE: In Spain, EuroMillions lottery prizes must be claimed within 90 days of the draw date. Lottery winning from tickets purchased for this draw can be claimed until Monday, 15 November 2021.

About the Euromillions Lottery

The Euromillions lottery is played across nine European countries. These are Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Euro millions lottery draws and the game offers a minimum guaranteed Euromillions jackpot of €17 million. In previous years the Euromillions jackpot has rolled over to a staggering €190 million. However, in Feruary 2020, the maximum jackpot prize was increased to a whopping €200 million when new rules were introduced. These new rules also meant bigger jackpots and more regular Superdraws.

How to play the Euromillions Lottery

To play the Euromillions lottery jackpot, five main numbers between 1 and 50 and two lucky stars between 1 and 12 are picked. If all five main numbers and both Lucky Stars are matched, the player wins the EuroMillions jackpot prize.

Global Lottery Results Service

Lottery winning numbers for the main lotteries are published on the lottery results page.

Euromillions Lottery results and prize breakdown

UK National Lotto results and prize breakdown

Irish Lotto, Plus 1, and Plus 2 results and prize breakdown

The latest lottery results are provided by the Leader Lotto lottery results service.