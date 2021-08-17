



By Andrew Atkinson

The blue shark that ran ashore in Poniente beach Benidorm on 12 August has died after being returned to deeper waters.

The 2 metre shark was spotted in the Mediterranean sea and was rescued by Oceanographic Valencia and members of the Maritime police and Coastguard services.

After being taken out to sea by the Oceanographic personnel, having had blood tests taken, it was later announced that the blue shark had died.

The beach at Cala Bol Nou in Villa Joyosa, was also closed to bathers on August 14 following a sighting of a dead shark. The shark had also been seen near Cala Mig, El Campello.

The carcass has been removed and will undergo analysis of the cause of death.

The Oceanografic Foundation strongly believe it is the same shark as the one found dead in El Campello.