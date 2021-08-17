



By Andrew Atkinson

Mayor Eduardo Dolón announced Torrevieja water management company Agamed are to begin measures to alleviate stormwater problems in Torreta Florida with Phase 1 due to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

The works to control torrential rains will cost €2.447,851m and will begin in August.

Mayor Dolón, Councillor for Quality of Urban Services, Sandra Sánchez, manager of Agamed Jorge Ballesta and the deputy manager Gemma Cruz, attended a meeting with representatives of the residents of the Torreta Florida urbanization to inform them of works being undertaken.

Phase 1 will be completed in October with the project including a storm tank.

“Works are being tendered and at the end of August they will begin, with the first of the three planned infrastructures being able to be fully completed in October,” said Mayor Dolón.

“The works coincide with the possible torrential rains in autumn. The first quarter of 2022 phases 2 and 3 of the sanitation works will be carried out, concluding the works.

“This will allow to resolve the usual rain problems in this populous urbanisation.

The works are planned to resolve the lack of capacity of the sanitation network in the area, which overflows during torrential rains, flooding roads and houses with sewage and rainwater.

The Agamed board approved in May the advance of the funds of the Investment Plan amounting to €2,447,851.

Works include Jorge Manrique street with installation of collecting rainwater and drive it to a laminating basin to be stored, prior to arriving at the treatment plant.

These ‘collectors’ create a separative network, averting the sewerage network not collecting rainwater at a cost of €759,881.

A 5,000 cubic metre capacity storm tank will be built in the area between Vía Verde and Avenida de las Urracas, to collect rainwater in sub-basin 13, located in basin C8 Oeste CN332 being an investment of €1,184,327.

Phase 3 will include a pumping and impulsion station for the collection of rainwater in the Clarín street roundabout, an investment of €503,642.

The pumping and impulsion station will transport rainwater, avoiding flooding at the lowest quota points.

The construction of a network of collectors and scuppers will be located along Calle Clarín.