



Quote: ‘Cleaning of our municipality is the responsibility of everyone’ – Rojales Town Hall

By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Council have launched a campaign against rubbish being dumped within the city.

“The campaign aims to strengthen the change and to promote the knowledge of residents about the service that the Department of Urban Cleaning has recently expanded,” said Carmen Gómez.

Torrevieja’s image has been blotted, with furniture and other items dumped in the streets, and next to waste containers.

The campaign highlights a free collection service of household goods service by the Department of Urban Cleaning of the Torrevieja City Council by telephoning 966 702 390.

The campaign includes an electric billboard advertising a QR code that, when scanned, directs you to a screen with details.

During Fridays and Saturdays in August and September, next to the screen on Ramón Gallud street, an information table with a hostess will explain the service.

A video can be viewed explaining the service with the contact number projected on the screen.

Rojales Town Hall have also highlighted the protocols regarding to waste, with a warning of potential fines imposed for those who disregard the law.

“Cleaning of our municipality is the responsibility of everyone,” said a Rojales Town Hall spokesperson.

“Depositing cuttings or any other residue outside containers may entail fines in accordance with our municipal ordinance,” they added.