Snowfall English, Irish and Darley Yorkshire Oaks bid





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Snowfall will attempt to complete the English, Irish and Darley Yorkshire Oaks when she goes to post in the Group One at York’s Ebor festival on August 19.

Snowfall who won the Irish Oaks at the Curragh in July, began her campaign when landing the Musidora Stakes in May, prior to a record-breaking 16-length win in the Oaks.

Amongst the entries is stablemate Love, with Ballydoyle based O’Brien citing she could miss York in preference to running in Deauville for the Prix Jean Romanet on August 22.

10 runners are entered that also sees O’Brien trained Divinely and La Joconde, along with noted David Menuisier-trained Wonderful Tonight, Loving Dream trained by John and Thady Gosden and German Group One winner, Sir Mark Prescott trained Alpinista.

Group One Yorkshire Oaks Epsom runners/trainers.

Albaflora Ralph Beckett

Alpinista Sir Mark Prescott

Bharani Star Peter Chapple-Hyam

Love Aidan O’Brien

Wonderful Tonight David Menuisier

Divinely Aidan O’Brien

Eshaada Roger Varian

La Joconde Aidan O’Brien

Loving Dream John & Thady Gosden

Snowfall Aidan O’Brien

