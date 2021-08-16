Snowfall English, Irish and Darley Yorkshire Oaks bid

By Andrew Atkinson
Aidan O’Brien trained Snowfall will attempt to complete the English, Irish and Darley Yorkshire Oaks when she goes to post in the Group One at York’s Ebor festival on August 19.
Snowfall who won the Irish Oaks at the Curragh in July, began her campaign when landing the Musidora Stakes in May, prior to a record-breaking 16-length win in the Oaks.
Amongst the entries is stablemate Love, with Ballydoyle based O’Brien citing she could miss York in preference to running in Deauville for the Prix Jean Romanet on August 22.
10 runners are entered that also sees O’Brien trained Divinely and La Joconde, along with noted David Menuisier-trained Wonderful Tonight, Loving Dream trained by John and Thady Gosden and German Group One winner, Sir Mark Prescott trained Alpinista.
Group One Yorkshire Oaks Epsom runners/trainers.
Albaflora Ralph Beckett
Alpinista Sir Mark Prescott
Bharani Star Peter Chapple-Hyam
Love Aidan O’Brien
Wonderful Tonight David Menuisier
Divinely Aidan O’Brien
Eshaada Roger Varian
La Joconde Aidan O’Brien
Loving Dream John & Thady Gosden
Snowfall Aidan O’Brien
