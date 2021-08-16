



By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

San Javier born football star, Spanish International cap Marta Penalver has been voted as top striker in Serie A in Italy for the 2020-21 season.

“I have received a recognition that for me is unique since it pays for all the efforts and sacrifices made,” Marta exclusively told The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

Marta, 28, who plays for Citta di Falconara, having been a prodigy at San Javier Soccer School, said: “It is not easy to be chosen as the best player in my role – in a championship with such a high level.”

Marta who also played at Mar Menor Sports Association (AD) joined Serie A Citta di Falconara in a move from Futsal Cagliari in 2020.

Marta who featured in the 2015 World Cup in Guatemala, spent 11 years at Roldan FS.

Capped by Spain in 2015 she is currently on holiday in San Javier, Murcia, with her family.

Looking ahead to the 2021-22 season, Marta who won silverware last season, in both Cup and league, winning the Italian Cup and runners-up in the league, said: “Now it’s time to enjoy it, to come back with more strength for next season.”