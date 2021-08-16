



According to the Government Delegation, 64 immigrants have landed on the Murcia coast aboard five boats, since last Friday.

The most recent arrivals were at dawn on Monday morning when about fifteen people were located by the “Salvamar Mimosa” 6 nautical miles from Monte de las cenizas.

The arrivals are 12 men and three women, all of them of Algerian nationality and apparently in good health. On Bolnuevo beach, in Mazarrón, the Civil Guard located another 19 immigrants. Among them, two women and three minors, also of Algerian nationality.

On Saturday, the patrol boat ‘Río Cervera’ of the Civil Guard intercepted a boat with 17 migrants on board. All are of Algerian nationality, they are in good health and were transferred to the Escombreras dock, in Cartagena.

Earlier, on Friday, another Civil Guard patrol located 9 irregular immigrants in the Calabardina area (Águilas). There were 7 men, 1 woman and 1 minor, in good health and also of Algerian nationality.

The Aguilas Judicial Police also managed to detain the skipper of the boat, a 36-year-old man of Algerian nationality.

The Civil Guard also located four other people in the Playa Honda area, all men, of legal age and of supposed Algerian nationality.

Image: Refugees arriving at the port of Cartagena on a Guardia Civil vessel