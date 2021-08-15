



Residents of Montezenia Urbanisation feel that they have been abandoned by the Orihuela Council. Without sewerage and many other basic facilities they are appealing to the Ayuntamiento for nothing more than the same treatment and the same services as residents across the rest of the municipality.

We report on Santa Pola’s mini Tsunami that flooded over many coastal walks, causing damage to stretches of the municipal coastline on Thursday morning, while on Friday we woke up to the news that Spain had registered a new historical maximum for electricity for the fifth consecutive day, reaching an average price of 117.29 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), three times the rate that it was in August 2020.