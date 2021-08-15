Suspicious and Papacito Donny double





By Andrew Atkinson

Ralph Beckett trained Suspicious (10-3) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the 1 mile EBF Maiden Fillies Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday under Cieren Fallon.

Qatar Racing’s two-year-old Suspicious, priced at 7-1 at the declaration stage on Thursday, beat S. bin Suroor trained Beautiful Secret a neck when running on well.

“It was a wonderful debut and beautifully ridden by Cieren, who gave her a really sympathetic run and they found the gaps and won well.

“She’s a smart miler in the making this year and we’ll probably consider races like the May Hill Stakes for her going forward,” said owners representative David Redvers.

Roger Varian trained Papacito (8-11) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Cazoo Novice Stakes over 6f, ridden by Andrea Atzeni, gaining a 1/2 length win over Rabat.

Liam Bailey trained Hajjam (14-) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second behind Tamaska, when going down a neck in the Watch Sky Sports Racing 415 Handicap over 7f, the seven-year-old giving 13lbs to the winner, under 9st 10lbs.

Tip, First Edition (2.25) was withdrawn from the Visit attheraces.com Handicap over 5f, after bolting going to post, unseating jockey Cieren Fallon.

