



Newbury 16 -1 accumulator

By Andrew Atkinson

Clive Cox trained Aratus ridden by Adam Kirby completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 16-1 four-horse accumulator at Newbury on Saturday when landing the C3 BetVictor Handicap over 7 furlongs.

Three-year-old Aratus made smooth headway two furlongs out and ran on well to beat Sunset Bay by 1/2 length.

Owen Burrows trained Hukum tipped to win the 1m 5f Group 3 BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes under Jim Crowley returned to the winners enclosure, following a 3 1/4 lengths win ahead of David Simcock trained Rodriguez Diaz, going clear in the final furlong.

“Minzaal was meant to run and then I went to give Danyah a leg stretch this morning and he wasn’t right behind,” said Burrows.

“We don’t have great numbers and I was thinking this could be the biggest day of my career – with Danyah and Hukum.

“Then you wake up and you’re minus one and think what else could go wrong, so it’s great Hukum has done it so well,” said Burrows.

“It was nice and smooth, which is what I was hoping for, although you can never be too bullish,” he added.

Richard Hannon trained Mojo Star, second in the Derby, is quoted 14-1 in the Cazoo St Leger after an impressive display at Newbury in the EBF Maiden Stakes over 1m 4f, ridden by David Egan.

“You wouldn’t see a nicer looking horse – he’s different class to anything we’ve had over this trip for a long, long time,” enthused trainer Hannon.

“I think the St Leger will suit him,” added Hannon.

Andrew Balding trained Masekela landed the Listed Denford Stakes under William Buick, gaining a head verdict over Bayside Boy, when rallying to get up in the final strides.

Image courtesy BetVictor: BetVictor Racing Brand Ambassador Harry Rednapp with jockey Tom Marquand after his win in the Hungerford Stakes.

The post Saturday’s Racing’s round-up. Newbury appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.