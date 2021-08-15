



By Andrew Atkinson

Chipstead (11-4), Steel An Icon (11-2) and Overwrite (5-1) returned a 146-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info treble at Bath on Saturday night.

Roger Teal trained Chipstead, backed from 4-1, landed the attheraces.com Handicap over 5f under T. E. Whelan, when running on well to gain a 2 lengths win ahead of 5-2 favourite Glamorous Breeze.

Steel An Icon, 8-1 at declaration stage on Thursday, was backed on course from 13-2 to 11-2 in the Cazoo Handicap over 1m 5f.

Mick Channon trained Steel An Icon ridden by George Bass made most and stayed on to gain a 1 length win over 2-1 favourite Super Superjack.

Mark Johnston trained Overwrite completed the treble, when landing the attheraces.com Handicap over 1 mile under top weight 10st ridden by Nicola Currie, with a neck verdict over Commonsensical.

Selections Ed De Giles-trained Macon Belle (3-1) and Point Louise (7-2) ridden by Saffie Osborne, both finished second.

The post fromthehorsesmouth.info cleans up at Bath with 146-1 treble! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.