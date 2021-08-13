STOUTE’S DEGREE AT NEWMARKET





Buick to strike at Newbury

By Andrew Atkinson

Sir Michael Stoute saddles Degree (4.15) in the MansionBet Fillies Handicap over 1m at Newmarket on Saturday tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info under Richard Kingscote.

Jockey Kingscote is also noted up on Roger Charlton trained Saligo Bay (3.40) tipped to land the MansionBet At Newmarket Handicap over 1m 4f.

Mick Channon trained Single (2.00) is tipped each-way as is Richard Fahey trained Brian The Snail (2.35) at racing’s headquarters.

At Newbury William Buick is noted on Andrew Balding trained Masekela (1.45) tipped to win the Listed Denfold Stakes over 7f.

Buick also rides Charlie Appleby trained Al Suhail (3.30) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Group 2 BetVictor Hungerford Stakes over 7f.

Jim Crowley takes the ride on Owen Burrows trained Hukum (2.20) tipped to land the Group 3 BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes over 1m 5f.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Laheg (ew). 1.30 Lady Valentine ew. 2.00 Single ew. 2.35 Brian The Snail ew. 3.05 Great Ambassador ew. 3.40 Saligo Bay. 4.15 Degree.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Mojo Star. 1.45 Masekela. 2.20 Hukum. 2.55 Aratus. 3.30 Al Suhail. 4.00 Arctic Vega. 4.35 Iron Heart.

BATH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.10 Chipstead (ew). 5.45 Macon Belle. 6.15 Cappananty Con ew. 6.45 Steel An Icon ew. 7.15 Overwrite ew. 7.45 Point Louise. 8.15 Outrage ew.

TRAMORE fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.45 Rosscarbery. 5.20 Lusaka. 5.55 Chummie (ew). 6.25 Miss Louise ew. 6.55 Zero Ten. 7.25 Isotope. 7.55 Happy Lad.

Main caption: Sir Michael Stoute saddles Degree (4.15) Newmarket.

