



The Gatwick airport is one of those facilities that has got to keep the spread in control whilst giving passengers speedy transit services. Hre is how to do a COVID test in Gatwick Airport

The Gatwick Airport, also known as London Gatwick, is located in Horley, UK. It is the second busiest airport in the UK.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still a major hurdle in travel, the airport is one of those that has got to keep the spread in control whilst giving passengers speedy transit services. If you are travelling to or from the UK via the airport, here is how to do a COVID test in Gatwick Airport:

ExpressTest Covid Test

For starters, the testing requirements depend on where you are coming to the airport from. ExpressTest is one testing facility that has partnered with Gatwick Airport to provide the public with fast, private, and reliable COVID-19 tests. It is located at the Perimeter Road South. Postcode RH6 0PQ. To get to this terminal, park your vehicle in the multi-story car park, and the terminal entrance will be on Level 3.

There are signs for arrivals to indicate where you should go, and if you follow them and turn left at the staircase, you will see the testing facility adjacent to Costa Coffee.

Categories of tests

Departure testing

It is recommended that you do your due diligence and find out the entry requirements of the country you plan to travel to. Plan your trip so you will have received all your results by the time you travel. Gatwick Airport contains private in-terminal facilities that provide rapid results.

Green List Arrivals

If you are arriving from a green list country, this means that you do not need to self-isolate for 10 days. All you need to do is provide a negative COVID test taken within three days of departure and take another test on day two of arrival.

Amber List Arrivals

You will be required to provide one negative pre-departure test and quarantine for ten days on arrival to the UK from an amber list country. Passengers will also take a COVID-19 test on day 8 of quarantine.

Red List Arrivals

Please note that you cannot visit the UK from a country marked red on the travel list unless you are a British or Irish national or reside in the UK. Upon arrival, you will be required to isolate yourself for 10 days and take a test before the second day of quarantine and after the eighth day of quarantine.

Types of Tests

Two major types of tests are carried out in the Gatwick Airport ExpressTest facility.

Rapid antigen test

If you require a rapid antigen test, make sure you book in advance. They are offered at the Northern Terminal walk-in centers for £35pp, and you will receive your results via email in thirty minutes.

PCR Test

PCR tests are carried out in the drive-through center on Perimeter South road or at the Gatwick North Terminal walk-in and should also be pre-booked. You will be charged £59pp and expect to receive your results via email by 10 pm on the next day.

Other Testing Providers

Gatwick airport has other Covid testing providers, and customers can pick their preferred station from each of the following options:

Drive-through

This center is located on Perimeter Road South (RH6 0PQ) and requires passengers to pre-book their tests depending on whether they want a Green Arrivals test or a Fit to Fly PCR swab test.

Walk-in

Customers have to book for tests in advance in the walk-in center located in the North Terminal Arrivals for either the rapid antigen test or PCR swab test.

Hilton

The Hilton London Gatwick offers a particular Test and Rest Package where the client is offered a PCR self-testing swab kit, and an overnight stay at the hotel.

Sofitel

The Sofitel London Gatwick offers a similar package as that of the Hilton London Gatwick.

Boots

Boots can be found in the South Terminals arrivals and offers private PCR COVID-19 swab tests. As usual, you should book this private test in advance.

Collinson’s

Book your PCR, rapid antigen, or lamp tests in advance at Collinson’s drive-through facility in the Airport Parking and Hotels car park.

Sussex Travel clinic

These testing providers offer instant COVID-19 tests as well as laboratory tests at their facilities.

Horley

This private facility guarantees 15 minute COVID tests and offers PCR, antibody testing, rapid antigen tests, as well as a location in Horley.

Bupa

Bupa offers clients rapid antibody testing.

Igen Testing

You are assured of a selection of fit to fly arrival tests in this facility.

Travel Regulations from the United Kingdom to the United States

Requirements

You must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days. Alternatively, if you had suffered from the deadly virus, you should visit a licensed healthcare facility and provide documentation of having recovered 90 days before traveling to the US. Ensure you have a passenger attestation from the CDC website, which you should use to replace a negative COVID test.

Testing Waivers

Exceptions are provided if you cannot obtain a COVID test due to extreme conditions such as an emergency evacuation. In this scenario, travel providers will require you to indicate the US destination address, departure date, flight itinerary, the purpose of urgent travel, and documentation to justify both the testing waiver and urgent travel.

Wrapping up

You should make sure that they meet their destination’s stipulated entry requirements before they travel. Ensure that your travel providers will accept test documentation before you take the test to avoid rendering it null and void. You should also make sure that your COVID test format meets the UK Government’s requirements. Don’t forget to follow the travel advice on the UK Government website.