



By Andrew Atkinson

An two and a half metre blue shark came ashore at Poniente beach in Benidorm on August 12 – that left beachgoers looking on in amazement.

Following the alert Policia Local attended the scene and cordoned off a section of the beach.

A Policia helicopter, dinghy and drones observed the blue shark as crowds emerged.

Personnel from Valencia’s Oceanographic centre helped it back into deeper waters.

The shark was first spotted on August 11 close to shore after becoming disorientated and in distress, thrashing about in the Mediterranean sea.