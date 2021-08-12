



The Civil Guard has arrested a man in Murcia as the alleged perpetrator of the brutal robbery of an 87-year-old woman in the Alicante town of Callosa de Segura.

The man followed her for 700-metres after he saw her withdraw 6,000 euros in cash from a bank.

In a street with no-one around he tried to snatch her bag, but when she put up a he reacted by pushing her violently.

The suspect is a 38-year-old man, of Colombian nationality, who has since been charged with a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation and another of documentary falsification.

The robbery took place on 27 July after the victim, an 87-year-old woman, took 6,000 euros from a bank located in the town centre of Callosa de Segura.

Following the transaction, she had coffee with her granddaughter and a friend, after which she slowly walked home. Moments before entering her house, she was approached by a man who distracted her with the intention of stealing her bag. When the victim realized what was happening, there was a struggle during which she was pushed to the ground, incurring several injuries.

As a result of the fall, the woman had to be treated in the hospital for a right frontal contusion and post-traumatic neck pain. The man fled from the scene with the 6,000 euros.

Investigators found that the man had driven into Callosa in a vehicle, which a week later, while patrolling the area, they saw again. After following him for several kilometres, he was finally arrested in Murcia.

It was confirmed that the man used false identities and documentation, posing as a citizen of eight different South American countries and holding identities for each. The man is currently in a Murcia prison awaiting trial.