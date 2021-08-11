Marijuana dealers destined for Torrevieja beaches arrested





Two men, aged 20 and 54, and of Spanish nationality, have been arrested in Torrevieja for possession of 4 kilos of marijuana in sealed bags ready to sell on the beach

The arrests took place during a routine check by the Torrevieja Civil Guard on a road in the town. The agents identified two occupants of a vehicle who were driving in from Murcia, supposedly to spend a few days on vacation.

Although quite normal in appearance, their nervousness made the patrol suspicious and they decided to search the interior of the vehicle. Inside, when checking the boot, they found 4 kilograms of marijuana distributed among several compartments, divided into 15 vacuum-packed plastic bags.

In addition to the drugs, 2,940 euros in cash was also confiscated.

Both men were arrested and charged as the alleged perpetrators of a drug trafficking crime. It is thought that the drugs were destined for sale on one of Torrevieja’s beaches.