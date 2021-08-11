



A 57 year old man, understood to be on holiday from Murcia, was drowned on Tuesday morning after diving into the sea to save his dog. The animal had slipped into to the water in Cabo Roig in Orihuela Costa.

An employee of a nautical sports company that is located in the port of Cabo Roig notified the emergency services at about 9am after seeing the man’s body floating in the water.

The Local Police attended the scene, and although they were able to pull the body from the sea there were no signs of life. His body was taken to the port of Cabo Roig, where a SAMU ambulance was waiting.

Paramedics then made their own attempts to resuscitate the man but they were not successful, and were only able to confirm his death.

The man attempted to rescue his pet when it fell into the sea, on a day that was especially windy and with high waves along much of the coast.

The dog, meanwhile, managed to save himself.

The Local Police and Ambumar continue to warn the public about the importance of respecting the red flag and denounced the behaviour of some bathers on Tuesday who ignored instructions from the lifeguards themselves.

Quite often, they say, responses to such orders are met with insults and scorn leaving the lifeguards powerless but still having to put their lives at risk when attempting a rescue.