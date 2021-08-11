



Ireland have named a 14-strong squad, captained by Laura Delany, for their upcoming ICC T20 World Cup European Qualifier from 26-31 August.

Six participating countries will compete in a round-robin format at the La Manga Club in Spain.

The six competing teams are Ireland, currently ranked 10th in the world in Twenty20 cricket, Scotland, Germany, Netherlands, France and Turkey. The top team will progress to 2022’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

There, the top-ranked teams from the five worldwide qualifying tournaments – and the two bottom-ranked teams from the 2020 event – will meet, with two places in the main ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, taking place in South Africa in 2013, up for grabs.

Ireland have successfully completed home series wins against Scotland and Netherlands this summer.

Ireland head coach Ed Joyce said: “With only one side going through from here, it will be a challenging week – but I’m confident we will be taking a talented, eager and hungry group to Spain that are capable of competing on all fronts.”