



Traffic chaos in La Zenia on Tuesday morning as yet another problem with the antiquated sewage system saw the area brought to a standstill as roads were closed in the vicinity of Zenia Boulevard.

The broken pipe was eventually found by workmen at a depth of 3 metres on the roundabout between Petsworld and the McDonalds fast food restaurant, but only after the discharge of thousands of litres of sewage that flooded several roads in the La Zenia area.

A similar sewage spill occurred two years ago with, on that occasion, the dirty water running across the N33 and down to La Zenia beach. On this occasion the workers erected several retaining walls to prevent the spill from doing the same again.

For this reason, it was necessary to close several roads, Ópalo, Malaquita and Diamante, and employ agents from the Orihuela local police to divert the traffic.

The manager of the Valencian Community Wastewater Group (EPSAR), Juan Ángel Conca , and the Orihuela Councilor for Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera, were both on the scene as workmen forged ahead with the replacement of the pipe.

A spokesman said that it was quite a difficult repair but they expected to have it fixed by late afternoon.