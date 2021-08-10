



Turisme Comunitat Valenciana has allocated about 3.5 million euros to guarantee the level of quality achieved on the beaches in the three provinces thanks to an investment of close to 10 million euros made last year, which served to repair beach facilities affected by storm Gloria.

A spokesman for the department said that work is being carried out on the maintenance and conservation of sanitary hygienic equipment, such as footbaths, changing rooms, waste bins for different uses and purposes; upgrading access to many beaches, as well as in recreational-sports areas, such as bio-healthy areas or games for different age groups, for the enjoyment of tourists and residents alike.

The maintenance investment amounts to 2.2 million euros, excluding VAT, in two annual instalments: 2021 with about 1.2 million euros and 2022 with an estimated investment of about one million euros. The global investment is estimated at 2.2 million euros.

Similarly, 40 structural networks will be supplied and installed on beaches in the Valencian Community costing 600,000 euros plus VAT, while the installation of an additional 12 Accessible Bathing Areas will cost 288,000 euros plus VAT.

As of today, beaches in the Alicante province have a total of 957 footbaths, 60 changing huts; 40 pumping stations; 2 mobile charging points; 6 accessible bathing areas; 2,351 bins; 259 recycling bins; 80 recreational areas for children and youths and 231 sports and biosaludable areas.