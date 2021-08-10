



A new edition of the Summer Cinema in Orihuela has been announced by the Councillor for Culture, an activity that will take place from Thursday 12 to Friday 20 August in the city, districts and the coast.

“At the Summer Cinema, families are able to come together to spend a night in the fresh air and enjoy the films in a pleasant atmosphere. Each open-air cinema night will feature two films, one for children and the other for the family audience, and popcorn will also be distributed among those attending”, explained Mar Ezcurra.

On Thursday 12th August the new Summer Cinema cycle will begin in the Torremendo district with the films “Scooby” and “Yesterday”. On Friday, August 13, the session will move for the first time to the Montepinar urbanization in Orihuela.

The Punta Prima urbanisation, in Orihuela Costa, will have a double film session on Monday, August 16 with ” Doctor Doolitle” and “Shazam”. On Tuesday August 17 the cinema will move to La Murada and on Wednesday August 18 La Aparecida with the films “The Addams Family” and “Good Boys” will be screened.

On Thursday August 19 it will be the turn of San Bartolomé and the Summer Cinema cycle will close on Friday, August 20 at the Gabriel Miró roundabout in Orihuela with “La oveja Spam”and “Joker ”.

The films “are of a family nature and for all audiences, including children and youth.” All sessions will begin at 9:30 p.m., are free and all necessary sanitary measures will be applied.