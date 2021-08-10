



Musicians from Germany, France, Spain and Russia will perform works by Mozart, Vivaldi, Verdi and Tchaikovsky, during the festival

The Councillor for Culture, José Antonio Quesada, together with the director of the Festival, Tatiana Denisova Kaunova, the artistic director, Lev Gelbard, and the cellist, Lana Gruen, announced details of the second edition of the festival of classical music and opera “Sol Music Festival Torrevieja” which will be held from August 12 to 15 in the chamber hall of the Torrevieja International Auditorium.

The festival takes place over four evenings featuring both instrumental and vocal music, performed by international artists featuring great international composers such as Mozart, Vivaldi, Verdi or Tchaikovsky, as well as works by Spanish composers.

Tickets will cost of € 25, although a pass for the 4 concerts is just € 75. In addition, seniors will have a 50% discount. Tickets can be purchased through the following points of sale:

– On the website of the Torrevieja International Auditorium: https://auditoriotorrevieja.com

– At the Auditorium box office: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 2 hours before each concert.

– At the “Virgen del Carmen” Cultural Centre: Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

– In the Russian centre “Globus” (located at Calle Radio Murcia 16): every day from 10:00 to 18:00.

More information on the festival website www.solmusicfest.com