MASS BRAWL ON LOS ALCÁZARES BEACH





Quote: ‘We came under attack from glass bottles and chairs – and threatened with knives’

A Los Alcázares council employee who was working on Las Palmeras beach – raking sand – came under attack from a gang of youths at dawn in Murcia.

Unruly youths who were pelting stones at the tractor driver were seen by another group of youngsters, who told them to stop.

The altercation escalated into a mass bloody brawl – with the instigators allegedly hurling broken bottles and chairs at the second group.

Some of the group who came to the aid of the beach worker received beatings, with a threats as knives’ were drawn.

Emergency services attended to the injured at the scene.

The attackers – some whom have been identified – had dispersed before police arrived.

One of the victims said: “We were on the beach when we noticed a group of about 20 boys hurling stones at a tractor driver, who was raking sand.

“We shouted to leave him alone – and came under attack from glass bottles and chairs and threatened with knives.”

An investigation into the incident is being carried out by the Los Alcázares Policia Local.

If found, the perpetrators could face charges before the Juvenile Prosecutors Office.