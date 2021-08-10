Contest of ‘Sand Sculptures on the Beach’, this Sunday, in La Zenia





Orihuela’s Department of the Environment, in collaboration with the Department of Beaches, and sponsored by the Zenia Boulevard shopping centre, has organised a competition ‘Figures of Sand on the Beach’ which will take place next Sunday, August 15.

The theme of this contest will be anything to do with fauna, nature and marine life and it will take place on La Zenia beach from 10am to 7pm. It will also feature an exhibition by two recognised artists who will make a sculpture from 6 tons of sand.

Registrations should be made by email at: contestarenaorihuela@gmail.com with entries being taken in the order of registration.

There will be four categories: families, children aged between 7 and 12 years old, from 13 to 18 years of age and, the last one, over 18 years, with a prize for each of a gift cards worth 100 euros.

A total of 32 participants will be allowed to enter