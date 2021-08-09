



Lost sales in the footwear industry has cost €400 million report the Ministry of Economy with the sector’s turnover decreasing by 27% in the wake of Covid-19.

“The first quarter of 2020 was billed well, but after the coronovirus confinement everything went wrong, due to the closure of shops and interruption of social life.

“All sectors, linked in one way or another to fashion, have been having a very bad time, due to the suspension of events – and even personal relationships.

“The better positioned brands have noticed it less – but in general, we have been going through a very difficult time,” said President of the Federation of Spanish Footwear Industry (Fice) and Valencian Association of Footwear Entrepreneurs (Avecal), Marián Cano.