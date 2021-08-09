



A male aged 26 is in hospital with serious injuries after diving into the sea on Tabarca Island injuring himself on rocks.

Firefighters from the Fire Prevention and Extinction Service (SPEIS) were on boat exercise duties at the time and rescued him, along with the police and his brother.

A rescue helicopter was called after a doctor and nurse attended the scene and he was later transferred by helicopter to the General Hospital of Alicante.

The victim who was amongst a group on holiday in Alicante, from Móstoles, Madrid.

The incident occurred around French Rock, a favourite area to jump into the sea on Tabarca Island.