Football Focus





Fran Torralbo joins CD Murada

Francisco Torralbo has switched clubs in a move from CD Almoradi to CD Murada ahead of the 2021-22 campaign that kicks-off in September.

“Fran will help us with his presence and flair, he is fast and skilled on the ball having scored six goals last season,” said a spokesperson from the club. Fran, was also formerly with Novelda CF and Torrevieja CF. Dani Munoz has also signed for CD Murada.

Meanwhile, Jose Fernandez has been retained as youth coach and football school co-ordinator at the club.

“Jose is a great technician who has experience on the sidelines and group management performing a magnificent season last year.

“He will also continue to be our benchmark football school coordinator so that learning, respect, ambition and effort are part of the future of our children,” said a club spokesperson.

Movements at Callosa Deportiva

Esau Rojo has departed Callosa Deportiva. A spokesperson said: “From the entity chaired by José Manuel Ballester they appreciate everything he has contributed since he arrived at the club. Esau has been a key player in the upgrade to the Third RFEF.”

Travelling in the opposite direction is Álex Pérez, who has joined Callosa from Orihuela CF ahead.

Pérez, formerly with Villarreal and Hércules, Second B in Hercules, UCAM Murcia and Orihuela squads.

“Callosa was always my first option and I have come to give everything,” said Pérez.

“He is a player with a lot of quality who has a great physical display and who dominates all aspects of the game, both the ball on the foot and the aerial game,” said a spokesperson from the club.

Spanish football grounds 40% cap on attendance

Spanish football grounds will have a 40% cap on attendance for the 2021-22 season, due to Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

All spectators will be required to wear a face mask: “We will allow a maximum capacity of 40 per cent in stadiums, while always guaranteeing social distancing of 1.5m metres” said health minister Carolina Darias in a news conference.

Access to stadiums will be reserved for season ticket holders and local fans, in order to limit the movement of supporters throughout the country.

“Wearing a mask will be compulsory in all grounds while the consumption of drinks, food and tobacco will be prohibited,” said Darias.

“Training sessions will be carried out without a crowd or, if not, within limits,” she added.

The measures come into force from August 13, when La Liga resumes, until August 29, when they may be revised.

Spain has been facing a new wave of coronavirus cases that has led to several regions reintroducing restrictions, including Catalonia where a curfew has been imposed in Barcelona.