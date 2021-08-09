



A stomach virus, originating in the hotel kitchen, that affected the patrons of the Doblemar Hotel in La Manga del Mar Menor has now infected 79 people. Almost all are suffering from the effects of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, thought to be derived from a norovirus that has added 13 new casualties in recent days. The information was provided by Murcia’s Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño , in an appearance this Monday following the Covid Committee meeting.

The virus itself “is not serious”, said Pedreño, who added that the hotel kitchen remains closed.

Although the majority of tourists affected by this food poisoning are only suffering from mild symptoms, some guests did have to be transferred to the hospital. The Ministry is in permanent contact with the hotel and is monitoring all new cases.