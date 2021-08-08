



The Rojales Pantomime Group invited their new members to join them at their end of Summer Social held at The Tavern in Lo Crispin.

The evening commenced with a new members’ recruitment event to introduce new members to other pantomime thespians and to explain what our fantastic group are all about. How we perform very funny and traditional pantomimes every year for the general public to enjoy and which also raises lots of money for local charities. This was followed by a very tasty meal and entertainment which was enjoyed by all.

The Rojales Pantomime Group have performed TWELVE fabulous pantomimes since being formed in 2009 but, unfortunately, due to Covid 19 had to cancel their last performance. However, the show must go on…. oh yes it will, hopefully, in January/February 2022 with their very entertaining rendition of TREASURE ISLAND where there will be lots of yo ho hoing and plenty of pirating.

We are still recruiting new members so if you fancy meeting new people, having some fun, whilst helping to raise money for local worthy causes, why not come and join us. We are all amateurs so no need to be shy. For details of how to become a member of our Group contact Doug McClone on douglasmcclone@yahoo.co.uk.