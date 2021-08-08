



fromthehorsesmouth.info 17 winners

Lingfield 195-1 accumulator

Ayr 33-1 double

Oisin Murphy 36-1 treble

66-1 Newmarket accumulator

Haydock Park 51-1 treble

Cork 35-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

Mick Channon saddled 10-1 winner Flash Betty – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – at Lingfield Park on Saturday evening part of a 195-1 accumulator.

Winterwatch (5-2), Manaafith (4-7), Flash Betty (10-1) and Likian (9-4) trained by Daryll Holland returned a four-fold accumulator that paid £569 on a Yankee bet.

At Ayr’s evening meeting Havana Go (9-2) and Captain Jameson (5-1) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 33-1 double.

Oisin Murphy rode a 36-1 treble at Newmarket – the trio headline tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – with Quintillus under William Buick completing a 66-1 4-horse accumulator at Newmarket.

Champion jockey Murphy’s treble paid £86.75 in a Patent. A Yankee bet paid £233.

Karlsberg (4-1) ridden by J. A.

Heffernan and Pretty Smart (6-1) were winning tips by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Cork, returned a 35-1 double.

Each-way tip Federica Sophia (9-1), ran third.

Ed The Red (14-1) trained by Henry De Bromhead tipped each-way finished second at Kilbeggan, beaten by 9-4f Sicario. Wonder Laish (4-6) and Flamencello (4-11) returned a 2-1 double.

Fools Rush In (18-5) completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 51-1 treble at Haydock under Richard Kingscote.

Andrew Balding trained tip Foxes Tales won under Sylvester De Sousa at Haydock: “He responded under pressure. I think he will be better on good to soft ground.

“He’s a big baby and growing,” said De Sousa.

Cold Stare (4-1), Foxes Tales (5-4) Fools Rush In (18-5) returned £108.20 Patent.

Caption: Jason Hart rode tip Captain Jameson to Ayr win.

The post ATKINSON’S SUPER SATURDAY! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.