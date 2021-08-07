Tis Marvellous for fromthehorsesmouth.info punters!

By Andrew Atkinson
Jockey Kevin Stott landed the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash 5f C2 Handicap at Ascot on Saturday on the Clive Cox trained veteran Tis Marvellous, under 9st 13lbs.
Seven-year-old Tis Marvellous gained a thrilling photo-finish win, ahead of Desert Safari and Magical Spirit.
“What a start! Me and Sean Levey went in with a bit of a plan. He’s an easy ride and Clive gave me so much confidence – he’s a superstar,” said Stott.
“The old adage ‘horses for courses’ really applies to this fella,” said jubilant Cox.
“He loves it here and has been a very special horse for us. He’s been an absolute star – I’m proud he’s still performing at this level,” added Cox.
Pretty Smart (6-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 6 furlongs Fermoy 18 runners Handicap at Cork.
Pat Martin trained Pretty Smart beat Roxette (7-1) with 11-2 favourite Lord Mczie, third.
Tip, Hms Endeavour (Cork 1.35) was a non-runner.
Nicola Currie lead the Silver Saddle table on Shergar Cup Day at Ascot, initiated when riding Just Herbert to victory in the Dubai Duty Free Stayers 1m 7f Handicap, ahead of Call My Bluff and Mickaelle Michel.
“It was a great race. I knew he’d stay all day so I wanted to turn it into a test of stamina. He’s a bit quirky but when things go right for him – he’s classy,” said Currie.
Tis Marvellous (9-2) and Pretty Smart (6-1) returned a fromthehorsesmouth.info 38-1 double.
Caption: Clive Cox trained Tis Marvellous to Ascot victory.
