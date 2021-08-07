



An anticipated late September start for this popular darts league, will be preceded by an AGM at the Tipsy Toad bar ( El Galan ) on Thursday 19th August convening at 7-30 pm for a 8-00pm start. New teams wishing to join the league, should ideally make prior contact with Simone de Lacy at simonedelacy@hotmail.co.uk

Existing teams should attend with at least one representative and registration form. New teams must attend for acceptance. Some players have been left without a team due to withdrawal from the competition due to ( Brexit and Covid ). Players finding themselves in this situation, should contact Simone ( as above ) as several sides require additional darters.

Any start date will be compliant with Covid regulations in place at the time, the committee determining the date as soon after the AGM as is practical.

Caption: Kim Forbes of Chemies Chicks receiving a player of the month award last season from Chairman Paul Durrant