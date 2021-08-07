



Cuban rhythm and flamenco will feature on Saturdays, 7 and 14 August courtesy of the Department of Tourism and Festivities. Both shows are free and will take place at the Paseo Marítimo on the esplanade of Playa Flamenca.

You will need to be something of a night owl however as the two shows don’t get underway until 11pm at night.

‘Arahí y Alma Cubana’ will provide the best Cuban rhythm on Saturday, August 7, where Arahí will feature on vocals alongside Enrique Pessino, bass; Ángel Herrera, percussion and Fernando Hurtado, trumpet.

On the following Saturday, 14 August, at the same time, it will be the turn of the Murcian singer ‘Antuan’ Muñoz, with a combination of different styles, flamenco pop / rock and rumba the most identifying, perhaps also with a touch of reggae.

‘Antuan’ Muñoz began singing and playing the guitar when he was only 11 years old and at 17 he joined the urban rock group ‘Los Desfasaos’ as a vocalist. He was also a vocalist with the group ‘Celtas Cortos’.

Artistes for the remaining two Saturdays of the month are currently being finalised. The capacity is limited, with the usual health limitations, free entry. However it is necessary to make a prior reservation at www.orihuelaturistica.es