- Tis Marvellous (9-2) and State Of Bliss (9-2) 30-1 Ascot double
- Neptune Legend and Storm Damage 18-1 Newmarket double
- Pretty Smart (6-1) Cork win
By Andrew Atkinson
Foxes Tales (5-4f) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by Sylvester De Sousa completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 42,879 7-horse winning accumulator when winning the MansionBet Rose Of Lancaster Group 3 Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.
Neptune Legend (7-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Hugo Palmer and ridden by Oisin Murphy and Storm Damage (5-4f) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info were winning tips at Newmarket, returning an 18-1 double.
“Neptune Legend always travelled well and it was straight forward. It’s nice riding winners here.
“Every day is in the back of your mind regards the jockey title,” said Murphy, 16 ahead of the jockeys title table.
Tip, State Of Bliss (9-2) landed the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic at Ascot over 1m 3f, under Nicola Currie.
“It’s been fantastic and a straight forward ride. I just wanted to keep him rolling.
To Win the Shergar Cup is unbelievable – incredible,” said Currie.
Mark Johnston trained State Of Bliss (9-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Shergar Cup Classic at Ascot, ahead of Annandale, gaining a 3 1/4 length win. 10-3 favourite Star Caliber finished third.
Danny Tudhope rode fromthehorsesmouth.info tip David O’Meara trained Cold Stare (4-1) to victory at Haydock Park under top weight of 10st in the MansionBet 7f Handicap gaining a neck verdict over Edgeware.
Tis Marvellous (9-2) and State Of Bliss (9-2) returned a 30-1 double at Ascot.
Pretty Smart (6-1) was a winning tip and Cork.
The 7-horse winning accumulator paid £42,879. Super Heinz returning £192,750.
Caption: Oisin Murphy rode tips Neptune Legend and Storm Damage to victory at Newmarket.
The post fromthehorsesmouth.info Super Heinz £192,750 Seven-horse £42,879 accumulator appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.