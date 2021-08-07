



Finca la Castellana Animal Welfare Centre are very excited to announce the launch our new sponsorship program.

For €5 per month (for twelve months), or a one-off payment of €55 (covering a year membership) you can become a ‘Finca Friend’ and help us look after all the animals that live at the finca. We have around 300 animals, including dogs, cats, horses, donkeys, goats, pigs, chickens, peacocks, ducks, and parrots that will live their life out at the finca.

They stay with us mostly due to physical or psychological issues, or we are unable to rehome them.

The monthly cost to feed these animals can be up to €3,000. By joining our ‘Finca Friends’ team you can have an important and active role in making sure they all receive the care and attention each animal deserves, relieving the financial burden we, and many other animal charities endure.

When you sign up you will receive a welcome letter, car sticker and a framed photo of your chosen sponsored animal. Throughout the year you will also receive a birthday card with an update of your animal, and a Christmas card.

You can sponsor an animal as a gift for a family member or friend! Please visit our revamped website to become a ‘Finca Friend’ www.fincalacastellana.org, the more money we raise, the more pets we can save.