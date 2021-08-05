Racing Saturday: Ascot Haydock Park Lingfield Park





By Andrew Atkinson

William Knight trained Spanish Kiss (2.00) is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Class 3 Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge Handicap over 1m 3f at Ascot on Saturday.

Racing gets underway at (12.50) with Tis Marvellous trained by Clive Cox tipped to land the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash over 5f.

Seven-year-old Tis Marvellous finished third of six, when going down a head and 1 length carrying 9st 10lbs under Hollie Doyle at Ascot on July 23.

Mark Johnston saddles Hochfeld (1.25) under top weight of 10st tipped each-way in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers Handicap over 1m 7f. Seven-year-old Hochfeld (16-1) finished ninth at Goodwood on July 31 over 1m 6f.

Vintager (2.35) trained by Simon Crisford is selected each-way in the Dubai Duty Free Cup Mile Handicap over 7f, noted when third at Ayr on July 19.

Mark Johnston trained State Of Bliss (3.10) is tipped each-way in the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic over 1m 3f.

State Of Bliss (8-1) was noted when finishing second at Goodwood on July 31, when backed from 25s to 14s, beaten only a neck.

Royal Scimitar (3.45) trained by Clive Cox is tipped to win the Class 2 Dubai Duty Free Cup Sprint over 6f under Nicola Currie.

Royal Scimitar was noted when fourth of 17 at Newmarket last month and has raced in Class 1 company.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.50 Tis Marvellous. 1.25 Hochfeld (ew). 2.00 Spanish Kiss ew. 2.35 Vintager ew. 3.10 State Of Bliss ew. 3.45 Royal Scimitar.

HAYDOCK PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Arthur’s Realm (ew). 2.25 Thibaan. 3.00 Cold Stare ew. 3.35 Mamora ew. 4.10 Real World. 4.40 Northbound ew. 5.10 Fools Rush In ew.

LINGFIELD PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 5.05 Winter Watch. 5.35 Thunder Ahead. 6.05 Manaafith. 6.35 Spirit Level. 7.05 Algheed. 7.35 Flash Betty (ew). 8.05 Likian.

Caption: Andrew Balding saddles Winter Watch (5.05) Spirit Level (6.35) Lingfield. Under Oath (2.15) Newmarket.

