Population 536. La Aparecida gets a 55k skatepark





La Aparecida ‘Skatepark’ has been formally opened and can now be enjoyed by all lovers of skateboarding, which, we are told, has more and more followers every day. The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, was accompanied by the councillors of Sport, Víctor Bernabéu, of Infrastructure, Ángel Noguera and of Rural Development, Víctor Valverde, when the park, costing 55,011 uros, was handed over by the contractor.

The new ‘Skatepark’ measures 23 mtrs x 9mtrs and can be used for all disciplines of the sport.

The councillor for sport, Victor Bernabéu, was quick to state that this is the first of three that are projected in Orihuela, one of which will be located on the Orihuela Costa and another in the city.

The Councillor for Infrastructure explained that “it was a highly demanded project that was demanded in La Aparecida participatory budgets”.

The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, also expressed his satisfaction that the park is now a reality “despite the difficulties we have experienced recovering sports facilities after DANA. I think we can be very proud to that this facility is now available today to all the residents of La Aparecida and also to the rest of the residents of the municipality”.