



I spent many years between Tenerife & the Costa Blanca behind the desk of a radio station & I loved every minute of it.

Even to this day when I present my ‘Bit In The Middle’ on Fresh Radio, I feel relaxed & my heart totally transforms back to living in Spain with you all.

As you know, I am living back here in Ireland.

One of my dreams came true last week when I was asked to join the local radio station here in Co Wexford, South East Radio, to stand in for a presenter who is away on holidays. I suppose with being a Wexford girl, my goal was to work for a Wexford station. If I could fulfill that dream, then I was going to be a happy girl. So I can gladly tick that off of my bucket list now.

I’m really enjoying doing the show, it’s a Country & Irish show so it really takes me back to my youth as I grew up going to my mother’s gigs at the weekends, singing with her on stage since I was 4.

All of the music that she would’ve sang is exactly the music that I am now playing & it’s given me a whole new love for it. My grandparents had a travelling road show back in the day so I love when people tell me all of their stories & memories of the shows, the amusements & the prizes that they would’ve won.

I love the fact that even though my Grandparents have since passed away, they touched so many people’s hearts & brought so much joy to each little village in every county of Ireland. They gave the love & gift of music to myself & my family & we will carry it on for as long as we possibly can.

The kids are on their summer holidays which means that they are at home 24 hours a day. As much as they’re driving me cracked, I’m loving the sound of sibling laughter & general happiness around the house, with no homework, no uniforms & no rushing out of the door in the morning.

Still quiet on the gig front here in Ireland, I do however have 1 a week in a local campsite & I look forward to my Wednesdays coming around & being able to entertain people that are on their holidays & out to enjoy themselves.

After having no live music for so long, they really appreciate it so much. As entertainers here, all we can do is keep an eye out on the ever changing guidelines & hope that very soon they’ll be a bit kinder to us.

Some people I know are really struggling with the fact that they can’t go out & do what they love, others have given up the music & found more secure jobs so I’m really hoping that when restrictions eventually lift, everyone will find their way back on stage & continue to light up a room.

In the meantime have a wonderful week on the Costa Blanca.