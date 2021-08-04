



By Andrew Atkinson, Torrevieja

Torrevieja beaches were packed to capacity as holidaymakers continued to flock to the resort as summer holidays go into top gear.

At Los Locos beach and further up the coast stewards were in attendance as long queues formed in a bid to claim a roped-off coronavirus space restrictions area to sunbathe.

With high winds and choppy seas yellow flags were changed to red at Los Locos beach by 5pm, as safety measures came into play.

Lifeguards patrolling the beaches blew warning whistles to those venturing too far out to sea, including children on dinghies.

And incident occurred with the emergency ambulance called early afternoon, nearby rocks. No details are know of any casualties.

At Moncayo beach in Guardamar a yellow flag was flying as high waves and currents swarmed in the sea. Later the yellow flag was changed to red, due to there being an incident. No further details are known.

Airports continue to see passengers arrive from Britain and Europe Union countries, including Germany and France on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.

More than 400,000 Germans arrived on the Spanish island Majorca in July, compared to a paltry 6,000 Britons, due to COVID-19 restrictions in place in the UK.

Current mandate for UK passengers travelling to Majorca which is on the Amber traffic light system.

Entry requirements: All UK travellers aged 12 and over must show a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or proof of being being fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arrival.

Passengers must also complete an online Health Control Form 48 hours before they travel.

Covid rules: Face coverings should be worn in enclosed public spaces as well as social distancing of 1.5m.

Tourist accommodation in the Canary Islands requires proof of either full vaccination, a negative test or recent recovery from Covid.

Return to UK: Fully-jabbed adults and under 18s don’t have to quarantine. But everyone aged 11 or over has to take a private test within three days before returning, and two days after they return. Children aged 5-10 also need to take a test on day 2 of return.

If you are over 18 and not fully vaccinated you will need to quarantine at home for 10 days and take an extra PCR test eight days after you get back.

Private tests in the UK can cost around £65 on the high street or as much as £200 in private clinics.

Some companies, such as travel firm Tui, are offering lateral flow tests for £20, while some airlines such as British Airways and EasyJet are offering discounts for some test providers.

The compulsory wearing of face masks introduced when the coronovirus restrictions were put in place in 2020 have now eased on the Costa Blanca.

Most people walking along Torrevieja promenades did not have masks on, with only few holidaymakers deciding to use them as a precaution, in the wake of coronovirus health and safety guidelines eased last month.