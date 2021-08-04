



Torrevieja will celebrate it’s Summer Carnival on 15 and 16 August, with a series of activities that are being arranged by the Councillor for Fiestas, Concha Sala, and the president of the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association, Francisco Pizana.

The councillor said that the Torrevieja carnival has been declared a festival of Autonomous Tourist Interest of the Valencian Community, so it will provide an excellent portrait of the city for all visitors who are spending their holidays in the area.

The events that will be held inside the historic venue Eras de la Sal with admission until full capacity is reached. Free tickets must be obtained, however, from the Municipal Theatre box office.

Sunday, August 15 – Parade of nine carnival dance and marching groups, known as comparsas. There will also be a screening of the pre-pandemic carnival held in 2019, when around 30 comparsas took to the streets.

Monday, August 16 – Performances by local chirigota (Spanish folklore singers) ‘Los Sangochaos’ and actor, singer and diva transformist ‘Nacha la Macha’.

The venue will open its doors at 7:30 p.m., with side shows and a restaurant area. The shows themselves will start at 9:30 p.m. A raffle will be held to raise funds for future carnivals.