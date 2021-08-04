



One of Orihuela’s most popular bands, the GREMIO DC, will play a free concert on the Esplanade of Playa Flamenca, in Orihuela Costa, at 11pm on Thursday, August 12.

With free admission and complying with all health measures, Gremio DC will perform live, bringing their latest work, entitled “Era Warhol”, to Orihuela Costa. It will be followed by a review of many of their musical hits.

“Coinciding with the Perseids Meteor shower, the Department of Culture has organised this performance by the Gremio DC Oriolans on the coast to enliven this special summer night,” said Councillor Mar Ezcurra, as she invited everyone in the area to enjoy the music of one of the best Oriolano groups.

Space enthusiasts will be able to spot them the Perseids till 12 August. Those living in the Northern Hemisphere will be able to spot over 40 an hour from as early as 10 pm