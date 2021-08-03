



ELCHE police have closed down an illegal kennel farm that had 137 purebred dogs on site without authorisation.

The set up was stopped after police intercepted the sale of one of the dogs for €1,200, which lead to the location of the farm.

Following surveillance Police went to the urban based farm and found the dogs – in what is deemed the largest illegal kennels in Elche.

The Urbanity and Environment Unit (UMA) said the person in charge did not have a license, environmental permit, civil liability insurance, declaration of a zoological centre nor a certificate of urban compatibility.

According to the regulations, the person involved faces fines of between €6,000 and €18,000, the temporary closure of the facilities for a maximum period of five years and the prohibition of acquiring other animals for a period of up to 10 years.