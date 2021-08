Another great donation to the Albergue Animal Shelter, Torrevieja.

Desperately needed dog and cat items such as food, litter, cleaning materials, gloves and much more from Astrid and Richard of Holland.

A big thanks to both of you who, not for the first time, have been very generous.

If you care to know more about the shelter and animals or indeed like to help in any way contact – alberguecats@gmail.com