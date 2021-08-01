Wonderful Tonight – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – wins Goodwood Qatar Lillie Langtry





Save A Forest lands Newmarket Chalice Listed Stakes

Poet Of Life-Gosdens lands Novice Stakes at Donny

Nectaris wins Galway Auction Series Maiden

Chiefofchiefs 20-1 Bergerac 16-1 Terra Mitica 11-1 placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Wonderful Tonight – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – won the feature Qatar Lillie Langtry Group 2 Filles and Mares under William Buick at Goodwood on Saturday.

“She’s a good horse – and lot stronger this year,” said trainer David Menuisier.

Wonderful Tonight (4-5f) gained a 2 lengths victory ahead of Tribal Craft in the 1 mile 6 furlongs race.

“She probably has more speed than last year, she wants to go. I decided to go for the Lillie Langtry with the target the Arc de Triomphe. Next up will probably be the Yorkshire Oaks,” added Menuisier.

Chiefofchiefs* (20-1) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran fifth in the 24 runners Unibet Stewards Cup, won by Michael Dods trained Commanche Falls (10-1) ridden by Connor Beasley.

“He’s just got better and better – a career best – things are really going well,” said Beasley.

“I’ve got the ball rolling and I couldn’t wish for this,” added Beasley. *Sky Bet paid 7 places.

Save A Forest (13-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the feature British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Listed Stakes at Newmarket.

Roger Varian trained Save A Forest, ridden by Callum Shepherd beat 13-8 favourite Sayyida by half a length; Portfolio was third.

Terra Mitica (11-1) trained by Sir Michael Stoute and ridden by Richard Kingscote tipped each-way finished second at Newmarket in the British EBF Fillies Novice Stakes over 7f.

Poet Of Life (4-11) trained by John and Thady Gosden landed the attheraces.com Novice Stakes over 1m 2f at Doncaster beating Tres Speciale by 3 lengths.

Bergerac (16-1) trained by Kevin Ryan and ridden by Tom Eaves tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second behind Popmaster (5-2jf) in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap over 6f.

Nectaris (6-4f) ridden by Shane Foley was a winning selection at Galway when landing the Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden over 7f.

Captions: Wonderful Tonight tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won Qatar Lillie Langtry at Goodwood under William Buick.

The post Wonderful Tonight – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – wins Goodwood Qatar Lillie Langtry appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.