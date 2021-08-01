



At last week’s plenary session the Consell Valencià de Cultura (CVC) unanimously agreed to demand the return of the Orihuela ‘Llibre dels Repartiments’ from the Library of Catalonia.

The manuscript is a record book in which the King’s scribes recorded promises of donations of properties at the conclusion of the Valencian conquest.

It is the only testimony of the land distributions of Orihuela and the Alicante region of Vega Baja del Segura carried out after the Christian reconquest in the year 1243 .