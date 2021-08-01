



Torrevieja has paid tribute to the victims of Covid 19 with the unveiling of a memorial sculpture in the Paseo Marítimo de Juan Aparicio.

The monument, sculpted by the Crevillente artist, Pepe Miralles, carries the inscription ‘Torrevieja to the victims of Covid-19. You left in solitude, but you will remain forever in our memory’.

Hopes that Spain will not be upgraded to the ‘traffic light amber plus list’ despite speculation in the British press, as Chancellor Rishi Sunak has written to the PM asking that travel restrictions be dumped.

Image: Courtesy of OHT Vega Baja