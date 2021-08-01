



CD THADER – 0 JOVE ESPANOL – 0

Although the match finished goal less, there were plenty of positives for Thader manager Raul Mora to take from it.

All 6 new signings were given a lengthy run out, along with more established Thader players.

The first half hour was all about brushing away the cobwebs, as neither keeper had a shot to save. The hosts should have taken the lead on 32 mins, but ex Murada striker Jony’s tame shot was easily saved. The only other noteworthy effort in the 1st half was a close-range effort by Calderon, which the Jove keeper did well to block.

Jose Maria replaced Jesus between the posts for the 2nd half, and the new Thader keeper pulled off a vital save in 56 mins, when a fierce long-range drive looked to end the stalemate.

On 75 mins, an accurately floated free kick to the far post was met by new signing Josan. His goal bound header was cleared off the line, as once again, Thader proved more than a match for their higher ranked opponents. Jove Espanol did put the ball in the net late on, but any celebrations were cut short by an assistant ref’s flag.

On Saturday 7 August, ko 8pm, Real Murcia Imperial arrive at Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales. As with La Nucia, Real Murcia are a long-standing 3rd division outfit, and should provide another stern test for the boys in blue and white stripes. Thader have arranged a number of pre-season friendlies over the next few weeks, details of which will be published when confirmed.

Following on from these friendlies, the serious stuff starts! A home match against local rivals Benferri CF on Sun 5 Sep, kicks off a new Preferente division season. There are then 2 consecutive away games at Novelda CF (11/12 Sep), and CFI Alicante (18/19 Sep).