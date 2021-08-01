Photography contest ‘Objective Playas de Orihuela’





In conjunction with the Orihuela Department of the Environment and la Asociación Faunatura, and to make both adults and children more aware of the importance of taking care of beaches, the Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre is organising a photography contest ‘Objective Beaches of Orihuela.’

The contest is aimed at the general public, children with their parent’s approval.

In order to take part you must send one or two photographs to Zenia Boulevard. The closing date is 3 October. Prizes will be either a gift voucher for 100 euros, to spend in the boulevard, or an Instax mini 11 Camera.

For adults, the three categories are: on Marine Life, Clean Beaches and Life on the coast, while for children, from 7 to 12 years of age, the theme will be: Your beach, Your sea.

Cristina Ros, communication manager of Zenia Boulevard, said, “since it opened in 2012, Zenia Boulevard has proven to be a shopping centre committed to the environment and, among our main objectives, is caring for our surroundings and promoting tourism in the region. With this type of initiative we achieve the perfect combination: to publicise the quality of our beaches while demonstrating the importance of keeping them in perfect condition, while being responsible for the environment”.