



By Andrew Atkinson

Amanda Perrett saddled Rebel Territory – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to win the Signature Apprentice Handicap over 1m 1f at Goodwood on Saturday, ridden by Rhys Clutterbuck.

“He loves a bit of cut in the ground – it’s fantastic. I was confident and Rhys gave him a beautiful ride. It’s just great – we live the dream,” said Perrett based at Coombelands Racing Stables in Pulborough, West Sussex.

Since she took over Coombelands in 1996 from her father, former champion trainer Guy Harwood, Amanda has trained over approaching 700 hundred winners and over £8m in prizemoney.

Rebel Territory, 12-1 ante-post, was well backed on course from 4-1 to 7-2 favourite, beating Sweet Reward (14-1) by 1 3/4 lengths, with The Whipmaster (6-1), third.

Caption: Amanda Perrett saddled Rebel Territory to Goodwood win.

The post Perrett saddles Rebel Territory to Goodwood win appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.